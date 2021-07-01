Despite rare emotional-plea, court retains Britney Spears's father as conservator

Britney is yet to be free as judge denies removal of Elder Spears from conservatorship

Hopes of getting free remained elusive for pop star Britney Spears as a Los Angeles judge retained her father, Jamie Spears, as the conservator. The request to remove Jamie was made by her attorney, Samuel Ingham III, last November, and this decision has a connection to that. Notably, as per reports Spears's statement given to the court last week, wasn't considered for this ruling.

Details

Ruling didn't consider Spears's explosive statement for this reason

According to Variety, new court documents filed by the LA Superior Court showed that the decision was not in "direct response" to last week's hearing. This is because any ruling cannot be made based on what she said, as Spears hasn't filed a petition to terminate her conservatorship yet. Interestingly enough, the judge signed these new documents on June 30, after Spears's explosive statement.

Looking back

The 'Womanizer' singer had called her conservatorship 'abusive'

Speaking in open court for the first time, Spears had called the conservatorship "abusive," saying how the team had exercised complete control over her life, both personal and professional aspects. She was forced to go on tours and compelled to use an intrauterine device for birth control. Apparently, the conservatorship did not allow her to even get married or have more children.

Response

Jamie says he has no power over Spears's personal affairs

On Tuesday, Jamie filed a document, requesting the court to investigate the "serious allegations" brought against him. He maintained that he had had no power over his daughter's personal affairs for nearly two years, because he relinquished that role in 2019. Now he only oversees her money and business dealings, while Jodi Montgomery, a court-appointed professional, has the power over Spears's personal decisions.

Backstory

Jamie blames Montgomery, Ingham for 'daughter's difficulties'

Elder Spears was "greatly saddened to hear of his daughter's difficulties." He said Montgomery has been making decisions in consultations with Spears's state-appointed counsel Ingham, excluding him. While Spears had once preferred Montgomery over her father, her recent statement indicated that wasn't the case anymore. The restrictive conservatorship began in 2008, and Spears has repeatedly appealed her father's removal from being the sole conservator.

Social media

Netizens: 'Something is wrong' as Cosby walks free, not Spears

Although the #FreeBritney movement has been raging on for a while now, the recent release of disgraced comedian Bill Cosby further ignited the comments. "Something is wrong here," shared one Twitter user, while another tweet said, "I know it is not as simple as this, but Bill is out, and Britney stays in? Heartbreaking." Back home, Rhea Chakraborty posted #FreeBritney on her Instagram Story.