Twitteratis demand boycotting 'The Conversion' for apparently promoting love jihad

Shreya Mukherjee
Last updated on Jul 20, 2021, 09:00 pm
On Tuesday, thousands of Twitter users were seen jumping on the bandwagon for boycotting an upcoming movie titled The Conversion. A recently released poster from the Vinod Tiwari-directorial suddenly attracted traction on the internet, with many demanding its boycott as the movie seems to be on the concept of "love jihad." The issue has stayed among the most debated topics in recent days.

The actress represents religious conversion in the poster

In one poster, actress Vindhya Tiwari can be seen donning a half-half get-up. While one half represents Hindu clothing, the other half is clad in a burkha. Even in the backdrop, a temple and a mosque were seen on either side. Another poster featured two male leads along with Tiwari, where it's clear one of them is Hindu, while the other is Muslim.

'Anything against our culture can't be promoted by us'

Although the posters were dropped days ago, suddenly every Twitter user wanted to stop the release of the movie. One netizen wrote, "Anything that is against our culture can't be promoted by us." "We can't accept anything that sends a wrong message about our culture," another wrote. This one was clear cut: "I don't like this movie at all, it's not a good movie."

'It sensitively explores the dilemma of religious conversions': Director

However, a majority of those tweeting #Boycott TheConversionMovie were themselves confused about why they were boycotting it. Speaking about the film, the director had earlier said, The Conversion wasn't "a simple love triangle" but, "it's a film that sensitively explores the dilemma of religious conversions that happen during love marriages in India." Prateek Shukla and Ravi Bhatia play the male leads in the movie.

Netizens banned 'Bigg Boss,' 'Tanishq' for allegedly spreading love jihad

While it remains to be seen if the film faces any more backlash ahead of its August release, calls of boycott in relation to love jihad are hardly a solitary affair. Most recently, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Toofaan was bashed for portraying love between a Muslim man and a Hindu woman. Similar boycott calls were made against jewelry brand Tanishq and Salman Khan's Bigg Boss.

