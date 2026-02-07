'Love Today' actor Raveena accuses twin brothers of stalking
Entertainment
Raveena Ravi, known for "Love Today" and "Maamannan," has accused twin brothers—Sabarish and his sibling—of stalking and cyber-harassing her for three years.
She shared on Instagram that they sent her obscene messages, made offensive comments, and spread false rumors about her personal life.
She tagged TN police, CM in her post
Ravi posted photos and screenshots as evidence, apologized to her loved ones for the stress caused, and asked everyone to block and report the accused accounts.
She also tagged Tamil Nadu Police and Chief Minister MK Stalin, urging them to step in since police complaints haven't stopped the harassment.
Earlier reports said police complaints had been filed.