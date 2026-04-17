Luma launches innovative dreams and announces 'The Old Stories: Moses'
Entertainment
Luma, an AI video startup, just launched a new production company called Innovative Dreams with Wonder Project, the faith-based streaming service on Prime Video.
Their goal? To shake up filmmaking by blending smart AI tech with movie-making know-how.
First up is The Old Stories: Moses, starring Ben Kingsley, dropping this spring on Prime Video.
Luma pairs AI with filmmakers
Innovative Dreams combines Luma's advanced AI tools (like their creative "Luma Agents") with experienced filmmakers to make real-time tweaks on set, from designing sets, props, and lighting to adding digital actors.
This new approach aims to cut costs while keeping quality high, which could be a big deal for how future movies are made.