Luma launches innovative dreams and announces 'The Old Stories: Moses' Entertainment Apr 17, 2026

Luma, an AI video startup, just launched a new production company called Innovative Dreams with Wonder Project, the faith-based streaming service on Prime Video.

Their goal? To shake up filmmaking by blending smart AI tech with movie-making know-how.

First up is The Old Stories: Moses, starring Ben Kingsley, dropping this spring on Prime Video.