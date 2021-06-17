'Maalik' to release on OTT platform: Fahadh Faasil

The theatrical release of 'Maalik' has been postponed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Malayalam cinema star Fahadh Faasil has confirmed that his upcoming film Maalik, which was planned as a theatrical release, will be heading to a digital platform in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Fahadh's statement comes a week after the film's producer Anto Joseph said that the political crime drama will premiere on a streaming platform.

Facebook Post

Here is what Fahadh wrote on Facebook

Details

Film's theatrical release was postponed twice due to pandemic

The Malayalam-language movie was initially supposed to have a theatrical release last year but was delayed due to the pandemic. It was then rescheduled to arrive in cinema halls last month but was postponed again with theaters shut due to the second wave of COVID-19. In a Facebook post, Fahadh said the team has collectively decided to release the film on an OTT platform.

Facebook post

'The film is a result of over a year's efforts'

On Wednesday night, Fahadh wrote, "With a heavy heart, the director, the producer, all the technicians, and rest of us cast have opted for an OTT release for our very ambitious project, Maalik." "Each and everyone associated with Maalik has put in over a year's time to bring this project together," the 38-year-old actor further wrote.

Previous projects

'Maalik' was designed for a theatrical experience: Fahadh

The film is written and directed by Mahesh Narayanan, with whom the actor previously collaborated on 2020's C U Soon. The makers are yet to reveal the name of the streamer where Maalik will release. Unlike his recent OTT releases C U Soon and Irul on Amazon Prime, and Joji on Netflix, Fahadh said Maalik was designed for a theatrical experience from the get-go.