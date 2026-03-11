'Maamla Legal Hai' S2: Ravi Kishan joins courtroom chaos Entertainment Mar 11, 2026

Netflix just dropped the trailer for Maamla Legal Hai Season two, introducing Ravi Kishan as VD Tyagi, the new judge shaking things up at Patparganj District Court.

The teaser shows Tyagi jumping right into the courtroom chaos, eager to prove himself while navigating quirky cases and lively lawyer drama.