'Maamla Legal Hai' S2: Ravi Kishan joins courtroom chaos
Entertainment
Netflix just dropped the trailer for Maamla Legal Hai Season two, introducing Ravi Kishan as VD Tyagi, the new judge shaking things up at Patparganj District Court.
The teaser shows Tyagi jumping right into the courtroom chaos, eager to prove himself while navigating quirky cases and lively lawyer drama.
Meet the team behind the show
The show is led by showrunner Sameer Saxena and directed by Rahul Pandey, with writing from Syed Shadan, Mohak Aneja, and Tatsat Pandey.
Fan-favorites Nidhi Bisht, Naila Grewal, Anant Joshi, and Anjum Batra are back, plus newcomers Kusha Kapila and Dinesh Lal Yadav join the fun.
Release date and more
Maamla Legal Hai Season two lands on Netflix on April 3, 2026. Get ready for more offbeat courtroom stories and plenty of legal laughs!