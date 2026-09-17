Madonna returns to VMAs for first time in two decades
What's the story
Madonna is slated to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards for the first time in over 20 years, Variety confirmed. The last time she performed at the prestigious event was in 2003, during her memorable appearance with Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera. This year, she leads the nominations with 11 nods for her latest album Confessions II.
Record-breaking success
Madonna leads nominations for 'Confessions II'
Madonna's latest album, Confessions II, has not only earned her a record number of nominations but also marked a significant milestone in her career.
The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 1,34,000 equivalent album units and achieved her highest streaming week to date.
Online chatter is also tipping Madonna for next year's Grammys in the dance and electronic categories.
Event details
Everything to know about this year's VMAs
The VMAs will be held at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles this year, marking a return to the West Coast after nine years.
The last time the show was held in LA was in 2017, hosted by Katy Perry from the pre-Kia Forum.
This year's event will be hosted by Snoop Dogg and is set to air live on September 28, 5:00am IST, on CBS.