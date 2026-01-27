Madras HC hits pause on 'Jana Nayagan' UA 16+ certificate, sends case back Entertainment Jan 27, 2026

Vijay's much-awaited film Jana Nayagan just faced a legal twist: the Madras High Court has canceled an earlier order that would have given it a U/A certificate.

The court said the CBFC should get a fair chance to respond before any decision is made.

Now, the whole certification process will start over with a fresh hearing.