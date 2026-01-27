Madras HC hits pause on 'Jana Nayagan' UA 16+ certificate, sends case back
Entertainment
Vijay's much-awaited film Jana Nayagan just faced a legal twist: the Madras High Court has canceled an earlier order that would have given it a U/A certificate.
The court said the CBFC should get a fair chance to respond before any decision is made.
Now, the whole certification process will start over with a fresh hearing.
Why all the fuss?
Jana Nayagan ran into trouble because certain scenes could potentially hurt religious sentiments and inaccurately depict the armed forces.
The CBFC originally suggested edits and a U/A certificate, but complaints pushed it to another review.
Even with all this drama, the film was originally scheduled for release on January 9—marking Vijay's last movie before he jumps into politics.