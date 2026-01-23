Madras HC puts Vijay's ₹1.5cr tax penalty on pause—for now

Vijay filed his tax return in July 2016, showing ₹35.42 crore earned that year. But after checking things over, tax officials bumped that up to ₹38.25 crore and an assessment order was issued on December 30, 2017, with the penalty imposed by an order dated June 30, 2022.

Why is this still dragging on?

Vijay's lawyers argued the whole thing took too long and should've wrapped up by mid-2019, so they say it's invalid now.

Tax officials disagree, saying the penalty was valid under Section 271AAB(1).

Now, Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy is deciding what happens next.