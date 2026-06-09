Madras High Court rejects Mohan's bid to delay maintenance response

Wife Ravi alleges unpaid maintenance

Aarti claims Ravi has not paid interim maintenance since April 2025, including money for their children's school fees.

After delays in the lower court, she went to the High Court for a faster decision.

Her lawyer strongly opposed giving Ravi more time, and the judge agreed.

Meanwhile, Ravi has announced he is stepping away from acting until his divorce is finalized, especially after Ravi and singer Keneeshaa Francis were seen together at events and their PDA made headlines several times, who recently hinted at ending her current relationship with him and leaving Chennai.