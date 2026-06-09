Madras High Court rejects Mohan's bid to delay maintenance response
The Madras High Court has turned down actor Ravi Mohan's request for more time to respond to a case filed by his estranged wife, Aarti Ravi, over unpaid interim maintenance.
The court had already told the Family Welfare Court in Chennai to decide on Aarti's petition within two weeks, a deadline Ravi wanted extended, but Justice Abdul Quddhose dismissed his plea.
Wife Ravi alleges unpaid maintenance
Aarti claims Ravi has not paid interim maintenance since April 2025, including money for their children's school fees.
After delays in the lower court, she went to the High Court for a faster decision.
Her lawyer strongly opposed giving Ravi more time, and the judge agreed.
Meanwhile, Ravi has announced he is stepping away from acting until his divorce is finalized, especially after Ravi and singer Keneeshaa Francis were seen together at events and their PDA made headlines several times, who recently hinted at ending her current relationship with him and leaving Chennai.