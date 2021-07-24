Home / News / Entertainment News / Mahesh Babu walks out of Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's 'Ramayana 3D'
Entertainment

Mahesh Babu walks out of Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's 'Ramayana 3D'

Written by
Sushmita Sen
Last updated on Jul 24, 2021, 05:50 pm
Mahesh Babu walks out of Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's 'Ramayana 3D'
Mahesh Babu rejects Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan's 'Ramayana 3D'

Producer Madhu Mantena has teamed up with director Nitesh Tiwari to bring the epic mythology Ramayana on the big screen with Ramayana 3D. It was going to star Mahesh Babu as Ram with Deepika Padukone as Sita and Hrithik Roshan as Ravana. However, the Telugu star has reportedly rejected the offer as he signed SS Rajamouli's next—the dates of which clash with Mantena's movie.

In this article
Movie Shoot

'Ramayana 3D' is set to go on floors in mid-2022

Ramayana 3D makers have not officially made any announcement about the cast, but a source informed Bollywood Hungama about the latest development. The source said, "Madhu and Nitesh are looking to shoot for Ramayana from mid-2022 and the dates coincide with the biggest filmmaker of India, SS Rajamouli's next. It was an obvious choice for Mahesh to choose Rajamouli over the rendition of Ramayana."

Details

Babu had earlier liked the script

Apparently, Mantena was sure Babu would sign the deal, but now, the search for Ram's character continues. As per earlier reports, the Maharshi actor even liked the script. "Madhu feels he has the innocence to pull off Shri Ram's character. Mahesh Babu, on the other hand, has liked the script but is yet to give his nod to the project," a source said earlier.

Information

Prabhas was Mantena's first choice

Before offering the role to Babu, Mantena had Prabhas in mind for Ram's character. Due to a delay in this project, the Baahubali star signed director Om Raut's movie, Adipurush. Seeing this, Mantena "immediately got his team and financiers to bankroll his Ramayana 3D," so he could rope in actors before they sign other projects. For now, Roshan and Padukone are starring in it.

Projects

Padukone, Roshan to appear together in 'Fighter' too

Ramayana 3D won't be Padukone and Roshan's first project together. They're set to appear in Siddharth Anand's aerial action-thriller, Fighter, which is aiming to go for a pan-India release. This film's shooting will also begin in 2022. Roshan also has Vikram Vedha remake and Nhe Night Manager (his digital debut) in the pipeline; Padukone will be next seen in Pathan and The Intern remake.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Shilpa-Raj's bungalow raided, actress says movies weren't porn but erotica

Latest News

Statistical analysis of Real Madrid vs Barcelona rivalry

Sports

Twitter rolls out new upvote-downvote system test for tweet replies

Technology

Delhi Police granted power to detain under NSA before I-Day

India

Shilpa-Raj's bungalow raided, actress says movies weren't porn but erotica

Entertainment

OPPO Reno6 5G now up for pre-orders in India

Technology

Latest Entertainment News

'Hungama 2' review: Paresh Rawal's character should be arrested! Period.

Entertainment

Kushal Tandon suffers loss as rain damages Mumbai restaurant

Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra sells two apartments for Rs. 7cr, leases office

Entertainment

'Nine Perfect Strangers' trailer: Is Nicole Kidman creating a cult?

Entertainment

It does 'Feel(s) Like Ishq' in this latest Netflix anthology

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Related News

Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan's 'Fighter' set for a pan-India release

Entertainment

Mahesh Babu and Trivikram's 'SSMB 28' to release next summer

Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan slated to kickstart 'Vikram Vedha' remake in June

Entertainment

Mahesh Babu to play Rama in Madhu Mantena's 'Ramayana 3D'?

Entertainment

Mahesh Babu News

After trending #BoycottKareenaKapoorKhan, netizens want these actresses to play Sita

Entertainment

Mahesh Babu reveals release date of Adivi Sesh-starrer 'Major'

Entertainment

'Money Heist' director picks these Indian stars for fictional remake

Entertainment

Meera Chopra abused by Jr. NTR fans, she hits back

Entertainment

If Indian actors (non-Bollywood) were playing 'GoT' characters

Entertainment
Trending Topics