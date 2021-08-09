Home / News / Entertainment News / Mahesh Babu drops 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' teaser on his birthday
Mahesh Babu drops 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' teaser on his birthday

Written by
Shreya Mukherjee
Last updated on Aug 09, 2021, 02:56 pm
Mahesh Babu drops 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' teaser on his birthday
Mahesh Babu released a new teaser for 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' on his birthday today

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu unveiled the teaser of his upcoming project Sarkaru Vaari Paata (SVP) today, on his 46th birthday. The short clip left the actor's fans excited, as it depicted Babu in both an action star and romantic avatar. Keerthy Suresh, who plays the female lead, also appeared in the teaser. Here's a breakdown of the promotional clip from the Parasuram Petla-directorial.

The "SVP Birthday Blaster" clip is a little over one minute, and opens with a close-up shot of the Maharshi actor, who dons a tattoo and casual clothes. Delighting his fans, Babu enters the fight scene in slow motion and beats up goons while delivering snapping dialogues. Music by S Thaman is especially commanding. SVP will drop on January 13, 2022.

The teaser was shared online by the film's co-producers Mythri Movie Makers (MMM), who also greeted Babu on his birthday. Petla of Geetha Govindam-fame posted a photo from the sets to wish the actor. He wrote, "Wishing My hero, The Superstar, @urstrulymahesh garu a very Happy Birthday (sic)." With over 96L views on YouTube, the clip is currently trending at #15 on the platform.

The Spyder actor received love and sweet messages from fans worldwide. But the sweetest of them all came from wife/former actress Namrata Shirodkar. She shared an adorable picture where Babu could be seen hugging her from behind. The Vamsi star wrote in the caption, "The man who defines love for me.. my then, now and forever! love you more than you'll ever know."

Coming back to SVP, the commercial offering has been produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar's MMM, in association with Ram Achanta and Gopi Achanta of 14 Reels Plus. R Madhi has looked after the cinematography and the Ram-Laxman duo has choreographed the action sequences. Apart from Babu and Suresh, it will also star actors Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju in pivotal roles.

Trending Topics