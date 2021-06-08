Mahhi Vij pens note after brother (25) succumbs to COVID-19

Written by Priyanka Bansal Twitter Last updated on Jun 08, 2021, 02:46 pm

Mahhi Vij remembered her brother and thanked everyone who supported

Laagi Tujhse Lagan actress Mahhi Vij lost her 25-year-old brother to COVID-19 recently. She had shared this unfortunate news on social media. In a later note, she expressed her gratitude to actor Sonu Sood "for helping us get a bed. At times when I had no courage you gave me hope." Vij further thanked her friend, comedienne Bharti Singh "for al the positivity (sic)."

Post

'We loved you but god loved u more'

To note, Vij's brother passed away on June 1. She shared his photo on her Instagram a few days later, and wrote a heartfelt note. "I love you baby bro today,now n forever. How I wish I can rewind a few days n hug you tight and never let u go.We loved you but god loved u more.My hero for life," she had written.

Condolences

Many friends from the industry shared her grief

As soon as the news became public, many friends and fans of the Balika Vadhu actress wrote in their condolences. Phir Bhi Na Maane Badtameez Dil actor Suyyash Rai said, "Behen m sooo sorry," while his wife Kishwer Merchant lend her support as well. Other TV celebrities like Yuvika Chaudhary, Ridhi Dogra and Kanchi Kaul too stood by her and shared her grief.

Details

I am forever thankful to you, Vij tells Sood

The Dabangg actor tweeted about this development as well, replying to Vij's post, saying, "Wish could save him..like you, I will also miss him always." In her response, Vij said, "I would Hope that my brother will be home when somewhere you were battling with the truth. I am forever thankful to you." She also hailed Sood for helping many others battle this crisis.

Quote

She also thanked Bharti Singh 'for al the positivity'

Apart from Sood, Vij also thanked her friends for their support. "Thank you @gaurav_richboyz @ketul.richboyz for being there...treating my brother like your own brother. @bharti.laughterqueen for al the positivity you were sending my brother al the videos n keeping a check on his health everyday."

Profile

Vij is a famous name in the TV industry

Vij, who is married to anchor/actor Jay Bhanushali, became a popular face after working in soaps like Laagi Tujhse Lagan and Laal Ishq. She won the dance reality show Nach Baliye along with Bhanushali in 2013. Vij has appeared in many music videos, the most famous one being Tu Hai Vahi (DJ Aqeel mix). The couple has two adopted children and a biological daughter.