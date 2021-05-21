Home / News / Entertainment News / Boney Kapoor recounts how Cyclone Tauktae, lockdown impacted 'Maidaan' finances
Boney Kapoor recounts how Cyclone Tauktae, lockdown impacted 'Maidaan' finances

Boney Kapoor, producer of 'Maidaan', confirmed film will have theatrical release

Recently it was reported how Cyclone Tauktae battered the sets of upcoming sports drama Maidaan. Its producer Boney Kapoor has now opened up about the finances that went in for erecting the set three times. Before Tauktae, lockdown had forced him to build the set twice. He shared that he has spent Rs. 30 crore on the set for the film alone.

The sets have been completely damaged, said Kapoor

Speaking to The Times of India, Kapoor said previously he had spent Rs. 22 crore on the sets, and the recent repair work will cost him another Rs. 7 crore. "The sets have been completely damaged and I will be rebuilding it for the third time," the producer said, adding, "The entire set is gone except the pitch," which has suffered manageable damage.

'Shoot would have been over if not for fresh lockdown'

When asked about the previous two times the set faced issues, the Valimai producer said Maidaan's set was dismantled the first time when the first lockdown was imposed in Maharashtra. It was recreated before the state went under lockdown again and shooting had to be halted. As per Kapoor, they could have wrapped up the schedule if not for the second lockdown.

My films are for theaters, clarified the veteran producer

Now the big question: At a time when Salman Khan started a trend by releasing Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai in a hybrid model, will Maidaan follow suit? "My films are for theaters and we have already started the post-production of the film and are aiming to release it in cinema halls," said the 65-year-old. The flick has Ajay Devgn in the lead.

Sets of 'Tiger 3', several soaps were ravaged too

Earlier reports gave us the footage of Maidaan sets getting destroyed due to the storm. A source had said that there were 40 crew members on the set who "tried their best to save as much as they could but their efforts proved totally futile." Sets of films like Tiger 3 and several serials also stood helpless in front of the natural disaster.

'No Sudden Move' teaser: A stellar cast in not-so-perfect heist

