'Main Vaapas Aaunga': Dilrit-Sharvari's 1st look as leads revealed
Entertainment
Imtiaz Ali's new film Main Vaapas Aaunga just dropped its first-look posters, hinting at a love story that spans two timelines.
One poster shows Sharvari cycling through fields with Vedang Raina following in classic attire, while another features Diljit Dosanjh — one poster shows him standing in a field with a calm expression, while a separate photo shows him holding a travel cup, suggesting a city/abroad connection.
Cast and crew of the film
The cast is stacked: Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, Vedang Raina, and veteran Naseeruddin Shah all star.
Music comes from A. R. Rahman with lyrics by Irshad Kamil (both frequent Imtiaz Ali collaborators).
Produced by Applause Entertainment and others, the film hits theaters on June 12, 2026.