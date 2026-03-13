'Main Vaapas Aaunga': Dilrit-Sharvari's 1st look as leads revealed Entertainment Mar 13, 2026

Imtiaz Ali's new film Main Vaapas Aaunga just dropped its first-look posters, hinting at a love story that spans two timelines.

One poster shows Sharvari cycling through fields with Vedang Raina following in classic attire, while another features Diljit Dosanjh — one poster shows him standing in a field with a calm expression, while a separate photo shows him holding a travel cup, suggesting a city/abroad connection.