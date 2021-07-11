Home / News / Entertainment News / Makers share official first-look of 'And Just Like That...'
Entertainment

Makers share official first-look of 'And Just Like That...'

Written by
Shreya Mukherjee
Last updated on Jul 11, 2021, 03:14 pm
Makers share official first-look of 'And Just Like That...'
The official first-look of 'And Just Like That...' is out now!

The official first-look of the 10-episode Sex and the City revival series And Just Like That... is here and we are all a little nostalgic. The new story will follow the lives of Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) from the original 1998 show navigating love and friendship in their 50s. Actress Kim Cattrall (Samantha) is not returning though.

In this article
First-look

'And Just Like That... we're back'

The legendary HBO show's revival will air on HBO Max and since production is already underway, we can expect official dates soon. The first-look image shared by makers features the three friends walking on a footpath in New York City. Living up to the style statement of the characters, Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte look dashing. "And Just Like That... we're back," read the caption.

Instagram Post

Here's the new look of the girls

Cast

All male leads are returning, Sara Ramirez to join cast

The original male leads are also reprising their roles, so we will get to see Chris Noth (Mr. Big), John Corbett (Aiden), and David Eigenberg (Steve) again. Sara Ramírez (Grey's Anatomy fame) will essay a non-binary stand-up comedian in the show. Other confirmed members of the cast are Mario Cantone, Willie Garson, and Evan Handler. Parker, Davis, and Nixon are also executive producing it.

Loose end?

What will happen to Samantha in the show?

Cattrall had made it clear in 2019 that she'll never be returning to the franchise. Many correlated this to her tense relations with Parker. Whatever the reason be, it will be interesting to see how makers frame Samantha's exit. HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys had said, the reboot will be reflective of real life, where "people come into your life" and leave.

Information

OG show ran for six seasons; two films also released

Sex and the City was created by Darren Star based on Candace Bushnell's book of the same name. The series ran from 1998-2004 for six seasons and was followed by two movies in 2008 and 2010. COVID-19 will find a mention in the reboot, which is being penned by Michael Patrick King, Samantha Irby, Rachna Fruchbom, Keli Goff, Julie Rottenberg, and Elisa Zuritsky.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Colors drops promo teaser for Ranveer Singh's 'The Big Picture'

Latest News

Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders costs Rs. 1.12 lakh in India

Technology

Lionel Messi wins his first international trophy: Key stats

Sports

Violence erupts during UP panchayat polls as BJP claims win

Politics

Mahindra XUV700 to get segment-first Smart Door Handles

Auto

Colors drops promo teaser for Ranveer Singh's 'The Big Picture'

Entertainment

Latest Entertainment News

'Sweet Girl' trailer: Father-daughter duo fights for family and justice

Entertainment

Kamal Haasan-Vijay Sethupathi-Fahadh Faasil look ravaging in 'Vikram' poster

Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan's 'Vikram Vedha' booked for September-2022

Entertainment

Kriti Sanon's 'Mimi' drops on July 30, trailer out soon!

Entertainment

'Money Heist 5': Lisbon, Tokyo, Berlin's BTS pictures tease fans

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Related News

Five HBO shows we would like to watch in India

Entertainment

If KJo, Ekta Kapoor collaborated, result would be 'Gossip Girl'

Entertainment

Robert Pattinson steps into production, signs pact with Warner Bros.

Entertainment

'Sex and the City' revival: Sara Ramirez joins, other details

Entertainment
Trending Topics