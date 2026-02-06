Malayalam actor Maniyanpilla Raju booked in hit-and-run case

Actor appeared at police station after initial investigation

Eyewitnesses confirmed Raju was behind the wheel and did not help after the crash.

Krishna suffered head and leg injuries, while Suraj sustained fractures to his left leg and shoulder.

Police have registered a case for rash driving and endangering life; Raju later appeared at the Museum police station and police traced the vehicle, and authorities had initially said his phone could not be reached.

CCTV footage is being reviewed as part of an ongoing investigation.