Mammootty's 'Bramayugam' screened at Academy Museum: What's the buzz
Bramayugam, the Malayalam folk-horror film starring Mammootty and directed by Rahul Sadasivan, was screened at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on February 12, 2026.
The event wrapped up the museum's global folk-horror series, Where the Forest Meets the Sea.
'Bramayugam' only Indian film in the lineup
Bramayugam stood out as the only Indian movie featured alongside cult favorites like Midsommar and The Witch.
Tickets started at just $5, making it accessible for fans to catch this black-and-white supernatural tale on an international stage.
Sadasivan shared his thoughts online
Director Sadasivan shared his excitement online, saying he was "overwhelming" that stories from his childhood could connect with audiences far beyond India.
He thanked his cast and crew for helping Bramayugam reach this milestone.