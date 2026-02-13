Mammootty's 'Bramayugam' screened at Academy Museum: What's the buzz

Bramayugam stood out as the only Indian movie featured alongside cult favorites like Midsommar and The Witch. Tickets started at just $5, making it accessible for fans to catch this black-and-white supernatural tale on an international stage.

Sadasivan shared his thoughts online

Director Sadasivan shared his excitement online, saying he was "overwhelming" that stories from his childhood could connect with audiences far beyond India.

He thanked his cast and crew for helping Bramayugam reach this milestone.