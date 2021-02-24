Man attempts to barge into 'Sacred Games' actress' room, arrested

The man was arrested by the Anjuna Police after Norouzi's friends registered a complaint.
The man was said to be from Delhi and his family was also informed about his arrest.
However, he was released later after having submitted a written apology to the actress. He reportedly tried to enter other rooms as well as his phone was found charging in one.
Incident
She decided to stay in Goa after completing a project
The actress, talking about the incident, said that she had wrapped up a shoot in Goa and decided to spend time with friends.
After celebrating a friend's birthday, Norouzi returned to her room. It was then that she saw someone trying to open the door to her room.
She then raised an alarm and eventually the trespasser was caught.
Details
He called Norouzi his girlfriend
The actress revealed that the man also ran to the roof where the birthday party was happening and started telling other guests that Norouzi was his girlfriend.
According to her, the trespasser bypassed the security by talking confidently about her.
"The problem is that the security desk is far from where the rooms are," she was quoted as saying.
Quote
'It's scary when people do such things'
"The property is at a secluded spot, and very few people frequent the area. My family is very stressed about this incident. My dad wants me to hire private security. It's scary when people do such things," she went on.
Profile
Who is Elnaaz Norouzi?
Norouzi was born in Iran and grew up in Germany.
She caught the fancy of Indian audiences with her portrayal of Zoya in Netflix's hit crime thriller Sacred Games. She also featured in ZEE5's Abhay as Natasha.
The actress has also featured in many music videos such as Made in India by Guru Randhawa and has done numerous advertisements.