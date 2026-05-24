Mandanna and Duke present at Crunchyroll Anime Awards in Tokyo
Entertainment
Rashmika Mandanna turned heads at the 2026 Crunchyroll Anime Awards in Tokyo.
Back as a presenter for the second time, she joined Black Panther's Winston Duke to announce Best Animation of the Year, showing just how much Indian talent is making waves on the global anime scene.
Mandanna's look highlighted India Japan ties
Rashmika rocked a strapless black sequined gown by Prabal Gurung, complete with floral details, a bold gemstone necklace, and soft curls, definitely a standout moment on the orange carpet.
As a big anime fan herself, her appearance also highlighted growing cultural ties between India and Japan.