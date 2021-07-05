Mandira Bedi remembers late husband Raj Kaushal with 'heartbroken' post

Jul 05, 2021

Mandira Bedi posted online on Monday for the first time since her husband Raj Kaushal's death

Actress/host/commentator Mandira Bedi updated her social media handles for the first time since the sudden death of her husband Raj Kaushal. The director/producer passed away on Wednesday due to a heart attack. He was 49. On Sunday, Bedi deleted her Instagram display photo, and it remains as black at the time of writing. Her first post after the tragic incident also doesn't say much.

Many industry colleagues offered support, strength in comments

The three photographs, probably taken at a dinner table, shared on Instagram, featured both Bedi and Kaushal holding wine glasses. Their entangled arms and content smile made for great clicks. Bedi simply used a heartbreak emoji as the caption. Many celebrities and entertainment industry friends including Harbhajan Singh, Mithila Palkar, Armaan Malik, and Aashka Goradia left supportive comments on the post.

Ashish Chowdhry, Samir Soni, Ronit Roy were present at funeral

Tracing back, Kaushal suffered a cardiac arrest and died at 4:30 am on Wednesday. Actor/friend Ashish Chowdhry was the first to arrive at their house, and was also spotted during the last rites, along with Ronit Roy and Samir Soni. The funeral was organized at the Dadar Shivaji Park crematorium, Mumbai, after which a prayer meeting was held at the couple's house on Saturday.

Kaushal had told Bedi he was having heart attack: Sulaiman

After Kaushal's demise, music director/friend Sulaiman Merchant made some revelations. Speaking to a portal, he said the director was feeling uneasy since Tuesday evening, and had taken an antacid pill. But things escalated through the night, and apparently Kaushal told Bedi "he was getting a heart attack." The actress wasted no time and called Chowdhry, and then they drove Kaushal to the hospital.

He had apparently suffered heart attack in his 30s too

"But in the next 5-10 minutes, they realized that he had no pulse," the composer further said, adding that there was nothing they could do to save him. He also revealed that the Shaadi Ka Laddoo helmer had suffered from a heart attack in his 30s as well. Kaushal is survived by Bedi, and their two children, son Vir, and daughter Tara.