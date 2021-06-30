Home / News / Entertainment News / Mandira Bedi's husband Raj Kaushal dies due to cardiac arrest
Mandira Bedi's husband Raj Kaushal dies due to cardiac arrest

Last updated on Jun 30, 2021, 10:43 am
Filmmaker/producer Raj Kaushal passed away this morning

Actress Mandira Bedi's husband filmmaker/producer Raj Kaushal passed away this morning. Director Onir shared the news first on social media. Later, actor Rohit Roy and other members of the fraternity also confirmed the same. Reportedly, the 49-year-old died at 4:30 am on Wednesday after suffering a cardiac arrest. He is survived by his wife Bedi, and two children, son Veer, and daughter Tara.

Condolences

Entertainment industry took to social media to mourn the loss

Filmmaker Onir wrote, "Gone too soon... Very Sad... Prayers for his soul." He remembered Kaushal as being one of those few who believed in his vision for the film My Brother...Nikhil. Notably, Kaushal had produced the venture. Many artists like Rachel White, Karan Jotwani expressed shock at this development in their comments. TV/film personality Roshan Abbas penned "I will miss you terribly," on Twitter.

Gone too soon, writes director Onir

Bedi-Kaushal had hosted an intimate get-together on Sunday

Speaking to The Indian Express, Roy said Kaushal was at home, but by the time his family could get any help, it was too late. A TOI report said Bedi and Kaushal had hosted a get-together just this Sunday. The cozy meet was attended by Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Sagarika Ghatge, Zaheer Khan, Ashish Chaudhary, and his wife.

The couple got married after dating for almost three years

Bedi and Kaushal got married in February 1999, after dating for almost three years. They were blessed with a boy after 12 years of marriage, and adopted a daughter last July. Apart from being a producer, Kaushal had also directed films such as Pyaar Mein Kabhie Kabhie, Shaadi Ka Ladoo and Anthony Kaun Hai. He also had started an advertising agency in 1998.

