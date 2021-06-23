Manisha Koirala to play Kartik Aaryan's mother in this movie
'90s star Manisha Koirala will reportedly grace the screen again, soon. The Dil Se actress has been signed on to play the role of Kartik Aaryan's mother in the Hindi remake of the Telugu movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The original movie starring Allu Arjun came out in 2020 and was a huge hit. Notably, this character was played by actor Tabu in the original.
Tabu was also considered to reprise her role
Tabu, who is already collaborating with Aaryan in the film Bhool Bhulaiyya 2, was also considered to play the same role in the Hindi remake. But the makers did not want to repeat the casting and went for a fresh option. To note, the remake is being produced by Ekta Kapoor and directed by Varun Dhawan's brother Rohit Dhawan of Desi Boyz fame.
Kriti Sanon might be seen opposite Aaryan in the remake
Aaryan will also be joined once again by his Luka Chuppi co-star Kriti Sanon. Pooja Hegde played the female lead in the Telugu original. Veteran actor Paresh Rawal has also been roped in to play Aaryan's father. Aaryan recently sent fans into a frenzy when he shared a video of him dancing to the famous song Butta Bomma from the original movie.
Koirala is yet to sign the dotted line
Talking about the remake's script, a source told Filmfare, "Rohit Dhawan and his team of writers have adapted Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo keeping in mind the criticism the film received for its predictable storyline and narrative, and have tried to make it better with a strong screenplay and a great musical score." "Manisha Koirala... is yet to sign on the dotted line," added the source.
Koirala took a sabbatical in 2012 after cancer diagnosis
To recall, Koirala took a sabbatical from acting in 2012 after she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. She underwent treatment and then made a comeback in 2017 with the drama film Dear Maya. She entered the OTT space with a pivotal role in Netflix's anthology series Lust Stories in 2018. She was also part of Sanjay Dutt's biopic Sanju in which she played Nargis.