Home / News / Entertainment News / Manisha Koirala to play Kartik Aaryan's mother in this movie
Entertainment

Manisha Koirala to play Kartik Aaryan's mother in this movie

Written by
Priyanka Bansal
Last updated on Jun 23, 2021, 07:01 pm
Manisha Koirala to play Kartik Aaryan's mother in this movie
Manisha Koirala set to grace the big screen again; to play Kartik Aaryan's mother

'90s star Manisha Koirala will reportedly grace the screen again, soon. The Dil Se actress has been signed on to play the role of Kartik Aaryan's mother in the Hindi remake of the Telugu movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The original movie starring Allu Arjun came out in 2020 and was a huge hit. Notably, this character was played by actor Tabu in the original.

In this article
Details

Tabu was also considered to reprise her role

Tabu, who is already collaborating with Aaryan in the film Bhool Bhulaiyya 2, was also considered to play the same role in the Hindi remake. But the makers did not want to repeat the casting and went for a fresh option. To note, the remake is being produced by Ekta Kapoor and directed by Varun Dhawan's brother Rohit Dhawan of Desi Boyz fame.

Movie

Kriti Sanon might be seen opposite Aaryan in the remake

Aaryan will also be joined once again by his Luka Chuppi co-star Kriti Sanon. Pooja Hegde played the female lead in the Telugu original. Veteran actor Paresh Rawal has also been roped in to play Aaryan's father. Aaryan recently sent fans into a frenzy when he shared a video of him dancing to the famous song Butta Bomma from the original movie.

Quote

Koirala is yet to sign the dotted line

Talking about the remake's script, a source told Filmfare, "Rohit Dhawan and his team of writers have adapted Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo keeping in mind the criticism the film received for its predictable storyline and narrative, and have tried to make it better with a strong screenplay and a great musical score." "Manisha Koirala... is yet to sign on the dotted line," added the source.

Information

Koirala took a sabbatical in 2012 after cancer diagnosis

To recall, Koirala took a sabbatical from acting in 2012 after she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. She underwent treatment and then made a comeback in 2017 with the drama film Dear Maya. She entered the OTT space with a pivotal role in Netflix's anthology series Lust Stories in 2018. She was also part of Sanjay Dutt's biopic Sanju in which she played Nargis.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
'Shark Tank India' is here to encourage aspiring, talented entrepreneurs

Latest News

Take the vaccine or go to jail, says Philippines President

World

New Zealand need 139 to win the World Test Championship

Sports

Benelli Leoncino 500 bike becomes costlier by Rs. 11,000

Auto

Google auto-installs Massachusetts COVID-19 contact tracing app, Android users outraged

Technology

BMW teases 5 Series (facelift) prior to launch in India

Auto

Latest Entertainment News

'Snake Eyes' trailer: Henry Golding turns 'G.I. Joe' silent ninja

Entertainment

Kartik Aaryan bags role in love story 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha'

Entertainment

Who is Sylvie Laufeydottir? 'Loki' Episode 3 raises many questions

Entertainment

Happy Birthday, Tanmay Bhat: King of comedy and controversies

Entertainment

Kangana reacts to 'Thalaivi' getting 'U' certificate for Tamil release

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Related News

Kartik Aaryan bags role in love story 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha'

Entertainment

After 'Dostana 2' ouster, Kartik Aaryan leaves Red Chillies project

Entertainment

Is Kartik Aaryan's 'Dhamaka' coming to Netflix this September?

Entertainment

Kartik Aaryan to play a cricketer in Karan Johar's next?

Entertainment
Trending Topics