Manjunath Sanu's autobiography launch to coincide with new agri-input outlet
Sustainable farming champion Manjunath Sanu is set to launch his autobiography, Idolise Yourself, on Wednesday at Hebsur Bhavan, Hubballi.
The event isn't just about the book—it'll also see the opening of a fresh agri-input outlet by Samarth Bharat Raitha Seva Kendra (SBRSK), with big names like N Santosh Hegde and Vijay Sankeshwar joining in.
SBRSK is on a mission to promote sustainable farming
SBRSK is all about making farming greener and smarter. They guide farmers toward using bio-pesticides instead of chemicals, with Ritesh Manjunath Sanu highlighting how education can make a real difference.
Their new franchise model lets agri grads open SBRS Kendras offering soil testing and hands-on advice—making sustainable farming more accessible for everyone.