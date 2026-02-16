Manjunath Sanu's autobiography launch to coincide with new agri-input outlet Entertainment Feb 16, 2026

Sustainable farming champion Manjunath Sanu is set to launch his autobiography, Idolise Yourself, on Wednesday at Hebsur Bhavan, Hubballi.

The event isn't just about the book—it'll also see the opening of a fresh agri-input outlet by Samarth Bharat Raitha Seva Kendra (SBRSK), with big names like N Santosh Hegde and Vijay Sankeshwar joining in.