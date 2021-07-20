Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Dial 100' trailer: Neena Gupta seeks revenge in Manoj Bajpayee-starrer
'Dial 100' trailer: Neena Gupta seeks revenge in Manoj Bajpayee-starrer

Get ready for another intriguing story from the Family Man star Manoj Bajpayee! His next, Dial 100, is set to release on ZEE5 on August 6 and the makers have just dropped the trailer online. It shows how a mysterious call in the police control room turns Bajpayee's life upside down. Also starring Neena Gupta, Sakshi Tanwar, this Rensil D'Silva-directorial is a gripping thriller.

About

First look: 'Expect the unexpected' in this movie

The video begins with Gupta calling Bajpayee (a cop) and saying that she has bought a gun to kill herself. While Bajpayee tries to find out who the person is, Gupta is seen visiting Tanwar (playing Bajpayee's wife) and kidnaps her. As the makers captioned the trailer —"expect the unexpected"— there are a few scenes that hint toward such interesting twists and turns.

Storyline looks captivating, Gupta might bring in new elements

In the trailer, Bajpayee's performance looks promising but is similar to what he did in The Family Man. Gupta might bring some new elements to the film, while Tanwar plays the same old TV's bechari character. However, the storyline seems to be interesting and has the potential to keep the audience hooked. One has to wait for the movie to know the real deal.

Movie has 'many twists to surprise the audience'

A few days ago, makers unveiled a motion poster of the film that left netizens super excited. Talking about it, D'Silva said in a statement, "Dial 100 would not have been the same without the involvement of the powerhouse star cast." "The movie with its many twists is sure to surprise the audience and keep them enthralled from start to end," he concluded.

Bajpayee, Tanwar, Gupta are working together for the first time

The film is produced by Sony Pictures Films India in collaboration with Siddharth P Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra's Alchemy Films. Makers have described it as "a fast-paced, edge of the seat, thriller film." Interestingly, Tanwar, Bajpayee and Gupta are working on a film together for the first time. To note, it'll be Bajpayee's third back-to-back OTT project after The Family Man 2 and Ray.

