Manoj Bajpayee tests negative for coronavirus

Sagar Malik
Last updated on Mar 29, 2021, 07:06 pm
Actor Manoj Bajpayee has recovered from COVID-19, two weeks after he tested positive for the virus, his spokesperson said on Sunday.

The 51-year-old had contracted the disease on March 12 when he was shooting for his upcoming movie Despatch.

According to the actor's spokesperson, he tested negative on March 26.

Here are more details on this.

He had tested positive on March 12

Bajpayee had recently opened up about how he got infected with the virus as someone from his film's crew was careless regarding COVID-19 protocols.

The shooting of Despatch, currently on hold, is expected to be resumed in a couple of months.

"Bajpayee is on medication and recovering well. He is in self-quarantine at home and following all precautions," his spokesperson said earlier this month.

Bajpayee recently starred in 'Silence... Can You Hear It?'

Separately, on the work front, Bajpayee was most recently seen playing a cop named ACP Avinash Verma in Silence... Can You Hear It?, which premiered on ZEE5.

The movie also starred Prachi Desai, Arjun Mathur, Sahil Vaid, Barkha Singh, Shirish Sharma, Sohaila Kapoor, Amit Thakkar, and Garima Yagnik.

Now, apart from Despatch, Bajpayee also has Dial 100 coming up soon.

Last week, Bajpayee won a National Film Award

Last week, Bajpayee and Dhanush were named the joint winners of the Best Actor award at the 67th National Film Awards for their performances in Bhonsle and Asuran respectively. Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut was named the Best Actress.

Other Bollywood stars who contracted COVID-19

Since the outbreak, many Bollywood celebrities have tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier this month, actors Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor tested positive.

In the past, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, his son Abhishek Bachchan, actor Arjun Kapoor, and others contracted the disease.

India has been witnessing a worrying spike in COVID-19 cases. In fact, over 68,000 cases on Sunday took the nationwide tally to 1.20 crore.

Trending Topics