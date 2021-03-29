Manoj Bajpayee tests negative for coronavirus

Bajpayee had recently opened up about how he got infected with the virus as someone from his film's crew was careless regarding COVID-19 protocols.
The shooting of Despatch, currently on hold, is expected to be resumed in a couple of months.
"Bajpayee is on medication and recovering well. He is in self-quarantine at home and following all precautions," his spokesperson said earlier this month.
Work
Bajpayee recently starred in 'Silence... Can You Hear It?'
Separately, on the work front, Bajpayee was most recently seen playing a cop named ACP Avinash Verma in Silence... Can You Hear It?, which premiered on ZEE5.
The movie also starred Prachi Desai, Arjun Mathur, Sahil Vaid, Barkha Singh, Shirish Sharma, Sohaila Kapoor, Amit Thakkar, and Garima Yagnik.
Now, apart from Despatch, Bajpayee also has Dial100 coming up soon.
Information
Last week, Bajpayee won a National Film Award
Last week, Bajpayee and Dhanush were named the joint winners of the Best Actor award at the 67th National Film Awards for their performances in Bhonsle and Asuran respectively. Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut was named the Best Actress.
Other stars
Other Bollywood stars who contracted COVID-19
Since the outbreak, many Bollywood celebrities have tested positive for COVID-19.
Earlier this month, actors Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor tested positive.
In the past, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, his son Abhishek Bachchan, actor Arjun Kapoor, and others contracted the disease.
India has been witnessing a worrying spike in COVID-19 cases. In fact, over 68,000 cases on Sunday took the nationwide tally to 1.20 crore.