'Maragadha Naanayam 2' goes on floors: Cast, crew, plot
Entertainment
The sequel to the 2017 fantasy-comedy hit Maragadha Naanayam has been officially launched, following its pooja ceremony in Chennai in mid-February 2026.
Director ARK Saravanan is back, with Aadhi Pinisetty confirmed among the cast; reports differ on the female lead.
Everything we know about the film
If you loved the original's wild mix of comedy and supernatural chaos, this sequel promises more of the same—plus some new twists.
Fan favorites Munishkanth and Anandaraj return, joined by Sathyaraj and Priya Bhavani Shankar.
With returning contributors such as composer Dhibu Ninan Thomas and cinematographer PV Shankar, and a teaser hinting at more cursed emerald adventures, expectations are high for another fun ride.