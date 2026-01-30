'Mardaani 3' box office: SRK gives Rani special shoutout
Entertainment
Rani Mukerji is back as tough cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in "Mardaani 3," which just hit theaters.
The movie had a solid start at the box office, and Shah Rukh Khan gave Rani a shoutout on X, calling her "feisty, strong & compassionate"—both on and off screen.
Meanwhile, here's more on Rani's upcoming projects
"Mardaani 3" keeps up the franchise's focus on crime and justice, with Janki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad joining the cast.
After this, Rani will team up with SRK again in his upcoming film "King," set to release December 24, 2026.