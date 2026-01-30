'Mardaani 3' makes a strong start with ₹1.54cr in advance bookings
Rani Mukerji returns as tough cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 3, which just hit theaters across India.
The film, associated with Abhiraj Minawala, grabbed attention early by selling about 15K-16.5K tickets before opening day.
Where's the buzz?
Most advance bookings happened at big chains like PVR Inox and Cinepolis. Nationwide pre-sales were reported between ₹48L and about ₹80L before release—Delhi led the way with over ₹10L in ticket sales.
Even with Border 2 as competition, industry trackers offered differing first-day forecasts: Sumit Kadel predicted ₹1.75-2.75cr, while Pinkvilla estimated around ₹3.00-3.50cr net.
Big release for the franchise
Launching in more than 3,900 shows (and likely crossing 5,000 soon), Mardaani 3 is reaching a wide audience from day one.
With earlier films earning over ₹56.71cr and ₹67cr respectively, this third chapter looks set to keep the franchise's momentum going strong.