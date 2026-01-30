'Mardaani 3' makes a strong start with ₹1.54cr in advance bookings

Most advance bookings happened at big chains like PVR Inox and Cinepolis. Nationwide pre-sales were reported between ₹48L and about ₹80L before release—Delhi led the way with over ₹10L in ticket sales. Even with Border 2 as competition, industry trackers offered differing first-day forecasts: Sumit Kadel predicted ₹1.75-2.75cr, while Pinkvilla estimated around ₹3.00-3.50cr net.

Big release for the franchise

Launching in more than 3,900 shows (and likely crossing 5,000 soon), Mardaani 3 is reaching a wide audience from day one.

With earlier films earning over ₹56.71cr and ₹67cr respectively, this third chapter looks set to keep the franchise's momentum going strong.