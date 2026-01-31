'Mardaani 3' OTT release date, platform, cast, plot
Entertainment
Rani Mukerji's latest crime thriller, Mardaani 3, is expected to stream on Netflix in March after its January 30 theater release.
Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films (YRF) banner, the film has earned praise for its tight plot and Mukerji's strong performance as cop Shivani Shivaji Roy.
Plot of 'Mardaani 3'
Set in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, the movie follows Roy as she investigates the disappearance of two girls from very different backgrounds.
As she digs deeper, she uncovers hidden crimes and tackles tough social issues along the way.
Fans are looking forward to seeing this mix of suspense and real-world commentary when it is expected to stream on Netflix.