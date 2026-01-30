'Mardaani 3' to be Rani's 3rd biggest opener: Report

In numbers:

Mardaani 3 is projected to open between ₹3.5-4.5 crore on day one in India, keeping pace with the previous two films in the series (₹3.75 crore for Mardaani and ₹3.8 crore for Mardaani 2).

This puts it right behind this year's biggies—Border 2 (₹32.1 crore) and Ikkis (₹7.28 crore)—which would make it the third-biggest Bollywood opener of 2026.