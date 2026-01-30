'Mardaani 3' to be Rani's 3rd biggest opener: Report
Rani Mukerji is back as tough cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 3, an action thriller directed by Abhiraj Minawala and co-starring Mallika Prasad and Janki Bodiwala.
Released on January 30, the film is already making waves, with around 15,000 advance tickets sold in the top two national chains (about 11,500 at PVRInox and 3,500 at Cinepolis) for Day 1—even with strong competition from Border 2.
In numbers:
Mardaani 3 is projected to open between ₹3.5-4.5 crore on day one in India, keeping pace with the previous two films in the series (₹3.75 crore for Mardaani and ₹3.8 crore for Mardaani 2).
This puts it right behind this year's biggies—Border 2 (₹32.1 crore) and Ikkis (₹7.28 crore)—which would make it the third-biggest Bollywood opener of 2026.
Show counts and regional buzz
The movie scored between 3,176 and 5,030 shows nationwide for opening day.
Delhi led advance bookings with ₹10.51 lakh, closely followed by Maharashtra at ₹9.61 lakh—showing that fans across regions are showing up strong for Rani's return as a fierce cop.