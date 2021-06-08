Mariah Carey leaves Jay-Z's Roc Nation, talks about 'explosive situation'

Written by Srikanth Krishna Mail Last updated on Jun 08, 2021, 12:20 pm

Mariah Carey has responded to alleged bust-up with Jay-Z

Recently, internet was buzzing with the news about Mariah Carey quitting Jay-Z's management company Roc Nation after an "explosive meeting" with him. The We Belong Together singer has now spoken up about the alleged bust-up, and revealed that there's no bad blood between the two frequent collaborators. Reports further suggested that the fight was "completely made up," although she indeed has left Roc Nation.

Response

She responded in the most Mariah Carey way ever

The 51-year-old singer took to Twitter and said, "The only 'explosive' situation I'd ever 'get into' with Hov is a creative tangent, such as our #1 song Heartbreaker!!" In her befitting response, she also shared the music video of the 1999 song, and added, "To the people who make up these lies, I say 'Poof! —Vamoose, sonofa-----'!" An insider also echoed Carey's post.

Twitter Post

Carey's message to the people 'who make up these lies'

Statement

'The relationship with Roc Nation ended amicably,' says an insider

"The relationship with Roc Nation ended amicably, and Mariah and Jay-Z are on great terms. She's now represented by Range, where her former Roc Nation manager is a Managing Partner," said the insider. To recall, Carey had signed with Roc Nation after falling out with manager Stella Bulochnikov in 2017. Her stint in the New York-based company lasted three and a half years.

Information

Roc Nation removes Carey's name from artist roster

Carey now is signed with Range Media Partners. The company has however declined to comment. To note, Roc Nation has a stellar artist roster that includes talents like Alicia Keys, Rihanna, DJ Khaled, and Christina Aguilera. They have now removed Carey's name from that roster. Meanwhile, Carey and Jay-Z go back a long way. The Grammy winners have belted out several hits like Heartbreaker.

Past

Throwback: Carey recalls working with Jay-Z on their first collaboration

Recalling her experience about working with Jay-Z on that song, Carey said in 2018, "We were at Mr. Chow's in New York—this is before everybody in the world knew who he was. "But we lovers of hip-hop knew who he was...were in awe of him, his talent, where he came from, his story, and everything. So we talked all night and ended up collaborating."