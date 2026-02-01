Mariah Carey stuns in black corset gown at LA gala
Entertainment
Mariah Carey was celebrated at a Person of the Year gala in LA in 2026, honoring her huge impact on music.
At 56, she rocked a sheer black floral corset gown and sparkling diamond jewelry, turning heads on the red carpet.
Carey was honored for her impact on the music industry
The night brought out stars like Adam Lambert, Billy Porter, and more.
Jennifer Hudson and Foo Fighters lent their talents for performances—showing just how much her songs mean to other artists.
Fans and celebrities alike showered her with praise
In her speech, Carey said she felt "just blessed to be here" to hear her songs reimagined by such talented performers.
Fans on social media praised her as an extraordinary artist and highlighted her influence.
The event doubled as a pre-Grammys celebration—and another reminder of why Mariah's still a legend.