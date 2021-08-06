Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Marjaawaan' song review: Akshay Kumar-Vaani's chemistry looks forced on screen
Entertainment

Written by
Sushmita Sen
Last updated on Aug 06, 2021, 06:18 pm
'Marjaawaan' song from 'Bell Bottom' features Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor

The first song of the highly-anticipated movie, Bell Bottom, has finally been released. Titled Marjaawaan, it is about the love story of the lead pair, Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor. The Laxmii actor shared the video on social media and wrote, "My favorite song, #Marjaawaan from #BellBottom out now! This tune has been stuck in my head ever since the shoot." Here's our review:

In this article
Description

What to expect in the song video?

The video begins with Kumar singing the same track for Kapoor at a family event. And then the timeline goes back to when they began dating. We see them dancing in picturesque international locations and spending quality time at beaches, along with their adorable husky. The lovebirds then propose to each other, and celebrate their engagement on a floating bed over a lake.

Resemblance

Music's beginning sounded like 'Soch Na Sake' song

In the video, Kapoor's dance scene with Kumar reminded me of Befikre, which starred Ranveer Singh. Also, the beginning of the song sounded like the Soch Na Sake track from Kumar's Airlift. This isn't it! Even the song poster has a resemblance to an influencer's Instagram image. And what's the deal with Kapoor in a summer dress and Kumar in a leather jacket?

Instagram Post

Check out the song poster similarity here

Appearance

Gurnazar Singh's voice didn't suit Kumar's personality

The War actress looked gorgeous in the song, while Kumar looked handsome too. And unexpectedly, their chemistry seemed forced on the screen — the natural emotion for one another's character was missing. Also, the Kesari actor's personality didn't suit the voice of Gurnazar Singh, who has also written and composed the track. On the other hand, Asees Kaur's voice blended well with Kapoor's.

Verdict

Song has good lyrics and shot in beautiful locations

If you listen to the song without the video, Gurnazar's voice is praiseworthy. Overall, the song has good lyrics but lacks emotion, while the music video is worth watching, mainly because of the beautiful locations. Verdict: 3 stars (Song), 3.5 stars (Music Video). Recently, the movie's trailer was released and Lara Dutta garnered immense appreciation for her transformation as Indira Gandhi in the movie.

Information

'Bell Bottom' is slated to release on August 19

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, Bell Bottom is produced by Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani. Kumar portrays a R&AW agent, who will lead a covert operation to rescue passengers from a hijacked airplane. Also, releasing in 3D, it will hit the big screens on August 19.

