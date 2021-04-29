Get ready for DC FanDome second edition, coming in October

DC and Warner Bros. are playing their cards right by bringing their innovative DC FanDome event for a second season this year.

The global event will return on October 16, DC Comics announced recently.

It can be expected, like last season, that fans will be getting new trailers for upcoming DCEU movies.

We don't know yet if 2021 FanDome will be in-person or virtual.

The announcement did not give much information

By sharing a teaser-like clip, the social media handle of DC Comics gave out a save the date heads-up to fans.

While Superman's anthem played out in the background, the video invited DC universe enthusiasts to the "global experience."

The caption said, "The epic global event is back!"

We can expect to get insights into The Batman, The Flash, Aquaman 2, and Black Adam.

This is the teaser where DC announced FanDome return

Here are the films looking at a 2022 release

Last year's 24-hour-long FanDome gave the first trailer for Robert Pattinson's Batman.

The movie has since then suffered repeated delays due to the pandemic and is now set to release in March 2022.

Dwayne Johnson's anti-hero film Black Adam is coming in July next year while Ezra Miller's The Flash in November, where Michael Keaton was recently confirmed to return as Batman.

We need to also look out for 'Aquaman,' 'Shazam!' sequels

Jason Momoa will also return in the sequel of Aquaman in December 2022.

Last month Helen Mirren was reported to be roped in for Shazam! 2, which is eyeing a June 2023 release.

Don't be surprised if DC throws in a bit of tease.

Apart from these, we can look forward to getting glimpses of upcoming web shows and other offerings at the FanDome.

FanDome had managed to unite fans all over the world

Tracing back, Warner Bros. had organized FanDome in an epic manner where the program was streamed across 220 nations, generating a whopping 22 million views.

Unlike other virtual events, snippets were not uploaded separately, thus people had to continuously stay glued to the show, much like a tete-a-tete concert.

It was aired in nine languages, including Chinese, Portuguese, Korean, Italian, Japanese, French, and German.