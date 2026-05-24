Markle now manages Sussex finances as Montecito costs $6 million yearly
Entertainment
Meghan Markle is now leading the money matters for her and Prince Harry, as their Montecito lifestyle comes with a hefty price tag, about $6 million (₹51 crore) a year for things like security, staff, taxes, and their mansion.
While Harry stays focused on philanthropy and his job at BetterUp, Meghan is stepping up on the business side.
Markle expands ventures, joins OneOff platform
After wrapping up her Netflix-linked brand As Ever, Meghan is diving into new projects: she's expanding her lifestyle ventures and working with OneOff, an AI-powered platform for celebrity fashion picks.
Despite rumors about her returning to acting, sources say she isn't looking for full-time TV roles right now.
Meanwhile, Harry continues his mental health advocacy at BetterUp.