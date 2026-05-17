Markle refreshes white t-shirt in as ever Instagram profile photo
Entertainment
Meghan Markle just gave the classic white T-shirt a fresh upgrade in her latest Instagram profile photo for her lifestyle brand As Ever.
The sheer short sleeves add a subtle, stylish twist, making this basic feel more versatile and polished for summer.
Ofeefan $9 lace-sleeve tee on Amazon
Want Markle's vibe without splurging? The Ofeefan v-neck lace-sleeve T-shirt on Amazon costs only $9.
Reviewers love its lightweight, stretchy material and wrinkle-resistant fabric, saying it works for everything from casual hangouts to dressier plans.
Easy to pack, easy to wear, and perfect for summer days!