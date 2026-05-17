Markle refreshes white t-shirt in as ever Instagram profile photo

Ofeefan $9 lace-sleeve tee on Amazon

Want Markle's vibe without splurging? The Ofeefan v-neck lace-sleeve T-shirt on Amazon costs only $9.

Reviewers love its lightweight, stretchy material and wrinkle-resistant fabric, saying it works for everything from casual hangouts to dressier plans.

Easy to pack, easy to wear, and perfect for summer days!