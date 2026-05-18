Markle's 4 year old daughter picked lilac dress in Geneva

Markle urges action on online safety

The dress was actually previously shown in Meghan's mirror selfie with Lilibet.

While wearing it, Meghan got real about online safety for kids during meetings and events in Geneva.

She even attended the Lost Screen Memorial installation, a set of glowing lightboxes honoring children harmed by online violence, calling for more action to protect young people online.

For Meghan and Harry, championing safer digital spaces for kids isn't just work; it's personal.