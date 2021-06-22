Home / News / Entertainment News / Lady Loki's poster released right ahead of 'Loki' episode three
Entertainment

Lady Loki's poster released right ahead of 'Loki' episode three

Written by
Shreya Mukherjee
Last updated on Jun 22, 2021, 06:30 pm
Lady Loki's poster released right ahead of 'Loki' episode three
Spoilers ahead! Character poster for Lady Loki revealed

The Sacred Timeline is about to be absolutely messed up, as Marvel Studios revealed the official poster for Lady Loki recently. Look away if you're yet to watch the first two episodes of the Disney+ phenomenon Loki because spoilers lie ahead. At the end of episode two, the variant was unveiled to be none other than Lady Loki, and the fun/chaos has just begun.

In this article
Poster

'This isn't about you,' she warns

Ahead of the third episode, Marvel gave us a proper look into Lady Loki, played by Sophia Di Martino. Donning the infamous black cloak, the villainess wears a one-horned headband, as a mystical clock runs in the background. "This isn't about you," reads the caption, which is one of the very few lines that Lady Loki had uttered (in her own form) till now.

Twitter Post

Check out the poster here

Character

Hold up, she might not be Lady Loki actually

As per the comics, Loki takes over the human body meant for Lady Sif after the events of Ragnarok to get a fresh start and then becomes Lady Loki. But in the series, Lady Loki is shown to be a different character. While the poster doesn't give us any name, many comic book readers held that Martino is The Enchantress and not Lady Loki.

Information

Know who was The Enchantress from Marvel Comics

The Enchantress alias Amora is a noted enemy of Loki's brother Thor. She is also a goddess from Asgard and a master sorcerer. Apart from enchanting men to turn them into slaves, she has used illusion-casting, inter-dimensional travel, and elemental conversion in the past.

Expectation

Things will get clearer soon, episode three drops tomorrow

Both The Enchantress and Lady Loki had close ties with the God of Mischief, so both theories are a strong possibility at this point. We're soon going to find out about this. Tracing back, Martino's character creates multiple branches across the sacred timeline, and escapes to another dimension with Loki in tow in episode two. A new episode drops on Disney+ Hotstar tomorrow.

Technical

The post-production work of 'Loki' wrapped up only recently

While we were busy speculating about the antagonist, director Kate Herron and her team wrapped up the post-production work. On June 20, the filmmaker shared how they handed over the last episode to Disney+. "I can't believe I finished this show sat at my parents kitchen table, the same table where I put my pitch together nearly two years ago (sic)."

Share this timeline
Next News Article
'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' Gunther actor reveals he has late stage prostate cancer

Latest News

UGC faces criticism over 'Thankyou PM Modi' posters at universities

India

Catch the first look of 'Jurassic World: Dominion' on IMAX

Entertainment

#DealOfTheDay: Vivo X50 Pro is available with Rs. 10,000 off

Technology

'Ted Lasso' S02 trailer introduces Jason Sudeikis's alter-ego 'Led Tasso'

Entertainment

2021 MINI range launched in India at Rs. 38 lakh

Auto

Latest Entertainment News

'Kill Bill' Hindi remake gets its lead in Kriti Sanon?

Entertainment

I'm nervous about my OTT debut: Shahid Kapoor

Entertainment

Pace yourselves, Vivek Oberoi-starrer 'Inside Edge 3' is 'coming soon'

Entertainment

National Selfie Day: Selfies that went viral, for significant reasons

Entertainment

Amrish Puri's birth anniversary: Remembering his iconic performance in 'Nayak'

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Related News

'Loki' episode-2: Story intensifies; a crucial character enters the game

Entertainment

No Tom Hiddleston's Loki in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

Entertainment

'Loki' finally debuts, God of Mischief gets his 'glorious purpose'

Entertainment

'Loki' roundup: God of Mischief 'mural'-ed in Italy, other details

Entertainment
Trending Topics