Home / News / Entertainment News / Marvel's 'What If...?' gives us Captain Carter, explores other possibilities
Entertainment

Marvel's 'What If...?' gives us Captain Carter, explores other possibilities

Written by
Shreya Mukherjee
Last updated on Jul 09, 2021, 12:56 pm

Marvel is indulging in multiverse theories further in its first animated property, the What If...? series. As shown in Loki, different choices/actions can lead to branching in the main timeline, known as alternate realities. The upcoming show will deal with such realities, as understood from its first official trailer released recently. We got a premiere date too; it'll drop on Disney+ on August 11.

In this article
Trailer

Narrated by The Watcher, who just witnesses these alternate realities

As revealed in the first look teaser, the show will be narrated by The Watcher (Jeffrey Wright), a godly being, who witnesses all alternate realities in the Marvel universe, but does not interfere. We see Peggy Carter becoming the first super soldier, Tony Stark never earning redemption as he is saved by Erik Killmonger, and the Guardians becoming the Avengers! Exciting limitless possibilities!

Prospect

A feud between Doctor Strange and the Ancient One?

A feud between Doctor Strange and the Ancient One?

The two-minute and 19-second clip also sees a battle between Doctor Strange and the Ancient One, signaling Strange does not learn magic from her in this timeline. We also see him face-off with Carter, meaning the episodes aren't separate but actually interlinked. Given Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is coming next year, we'll get to see a bit of the madness here.

Farewell

We get to hear Chadwick Boseman, for one last time

Another possibility is Yondu kidnapping young T'Challa, instead of Peter Quill. Notably, late Chadwick Boseman was able to finish voicing the animated character before his tragic demise. So we will get to hear him, one last time. The first season will have 10 episodes, and will drop weekly on Wednesdays, following the steps of Loki. Also, a second season is already in the making.

Format

Animation gives makers more liberty to explore different movies/shows

Marvel has roped in nearly every MCU actor to voice their characters, and going the animation way gives them more liberty to recreate the various films and timelines. Directed by Bryan Andrews, AC Bradley serves as the head writer on the series. It will be perfect to pick up after Loki concludes. Watch out for Party Thor, Howard Duck, Marvel Zombies, and more!

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Chandigarh: Salman Khan, sister Alvira summoned in fraud, cheating case

Latest News

Euro 2020 final: Decoding Italy and England's key stats

Sports

Maharashtra: Monsoon in revival mode; moderate showers in Mumbai

Mumbai

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe previewed in official images

Auto

WB: Two doctors transferred after student lodges sexual harassment complaint

India

Zydus vaccine for 12-18-year-olds from September, says expert panel chief

India

Latest Entertainment News

Singer, lyricist Swanand Kirkire made Vice-President of Delhi Hindi Academy

Entertainment

Sanjeev Kumar's birth anniversary: Actors who can play him on-screen

Entertainment

Tom Hanks turns 65: Here's why he's Hollywood's nicest guy

Entertainment

2021 IFFM: Richa, Onir to head jury for short-film competition

Entertainment

Richie Mehta to write, direct series on Bhopal gas tragedy

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Related News

Lady Loki's poster released right ahead of 'Loki' episode three

Entertainment

Fawad Khan to enter MCU with Disney+ series 'Ms. Marvel'?

Entertainment

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' script 'very good,' says Martin Freeman

Entertainment

First-look photos: Meet Ms. Marvel, MCU's first Muslim superhero

Entertainment
Trending Topics