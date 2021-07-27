Home / News / Entertainment News / Vikrant Massey, Radhika Apte to headline crime thriller 'Forensic'
Entertainment

Vikrant Massey, Radhika Apte to headline crime thriller 'Forensic'

Written by
Varnika Sharma
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jul 27, 2021, 04:39 pm
Vikrant Massey, Radhika Apte to headline crime thriller 'Forensic'
Crime thriller 'Forensic' will go on floors later this year

Actors Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte will feature in the lead roles in the upcoming crime thriller film Forensic. Backed by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd. and Mini films, the movie will be directed by Vishal Furia, the makers said in a statement. The project reunites Furia and Massey after the critically-acclaimed season one of Disney+ Hotstar show Criminal Justice.

In this article
Script

'Forensic' has an intriguing script: Massey

Massey, who most recently featured in Netflix hit Haseen Dillruba and comedy-drama 14 Phere, said Forensic has an intriguing script. "I have always believed in the story being the front-runner for a film and when director Vishal Furia narrated the script to me, I was intrigued as an actor and as a member of the audience," the actor said.

Vision

Confident that the movie will click with the audience: Apte

Apte said Forensic hits "all the right notes" and she is confident that the movie will click with the audience. "I am looking forward to starting this project and work with a talented co-star like Massey and our director Furia who has such a clear and interesting vision for this film," she added.

Hope

Humbled that two powerful actors are on board: Furia

Furia said the team hopes to deliver an entertaining, edge-of-the-seat thriller to the audience. "I am so humbled by the fact that two powerful actors like Massey and Apte are on board. They are the kind of performers who elevate the material they have been given," Furia said. Forensic will go on floors later this year.

Team

We aspire to make a dream film for viewers: Furia

"I am so grateful to my producers for the support they have shown in me. I am truly working with a dream team and together we aspire to make a dream film for the viewers," he said. Deepak Mukut of Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd will produce the movie in collaboration with Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla under their banner Mini Films.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
'Happy Birthday Mummy Ji' review: Shefali Shah leads the show

Latest News

7-member Congress committee to assess Assam-Mizoram border violence

Politics

Government trashes reports on missing July-end target of vaccine administration

India

'Happy Birthday Mummy Ji' review: Shefali Shah leads the show

Entertainment

Krunal Pandya tests positive for COVID-19, 2nd T20I gets postponed

Sports

Flora Duffy wins Bermuda's first-ever Olympic gold medal

Sports

Latest Entertainment News

'RRR' first song: Five singers to croon in five languages

Entertainment

Three smashing Hollywood flicks to welcome Indians back to theaters

Entertainment

Raj Kundra sent to judicial custody till August 10

Entertainment

Kriti Sanon birthday special: Celebrating her amazing friendship with Sushant

Entertainment

'Navarasa' trailer: This is going to be a masterpiece

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Related News

'14 Phere' review: Double marriage doesn't offer viewers double fun

Entertainment

'14 Phere': Fun trailer brings bitter social constrictions to fore

Entertainment

'Haseen Dillruba' review: The crime and mystery factor feels uninspiring

Entertainment

'Haseen Dillruba' album review: You'll get addicted to its songs

Entertainment

Bollywood News News

Bollywood, get ready to soon welcome Guru Randhawa, the actor

Entertainment

Raj Kundra's 4 employees become witnesses in porn case

Entertainment

Film industry is now focusing on homegrown stories: Paresh Rawal

Entertainment

Vidyut Jammwal begins shooting for 'Khuda Haafiz' sequel

Entertainment

Mrinal Sen's Hindi short film posted by son on YouTube

Entertainment
Trending Topics