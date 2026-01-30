Maya Jama-Ruben Dias' Cheshire home burgled during their trip abroad

Burglary part of a worrying trend

Dias is understood to have discovered the burglary upon returning home later that night, and Cheshire Police were called shortly after 11.10pm.

Officers confirmed entry had been made to the property and said a number of items had been stolen; enquiries are ongoing.

This break-in is part of a growing trend—Premier League players' homes in the area have been hit when they're away for matches, with similar incidents affecting other stars like Jack Grealish and Raheem Sterling.