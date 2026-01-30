Maya Jama-Ruben Dias' Cheshire home burgled during their trip abroad
TV host Maya Jama and Manchester City footballer Ruben Dias had their Cheshire home broken into on January 28, while both were out of the country for work.
Thieves targeted their £4 million Alderley Edge house, making off with designer clothes, jewelry, and electronics worth thousands of pounds.
Burglary part of a worrying trend
Dias is understood to have discovered the burglary upon returning home later that night, and Cheshire Police were called shortly after 11.10pm.
Officers confirmed entry had been made to the property and said a number of items had been stolen; enquiries are ongoing.
This break-in is part of a growing trend—Premier League players' homes in the area have been hit when they're away for matches, with similar incidents affecting other stars like Jack Grealish and Raheem Sterling.