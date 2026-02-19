Mayor Mamdani's budget plan puts Hochul in a tight spot

Tensions rise as tax hike discussions heat up

Mamdani's plan would raise taxes on millionaires and big companies, but if Hochul says no, middle-class homeowners might get stuck with higher bills instead.

Some state legislative leaders have signaled openness to raising taxes on the wealthy and corporations, though lawmakers are unlikely to advance the proposal without Gov. Hochul's support,

while critics worry these moves could squeeze the middle class and push people out of the city.

With both sides digging in, this spring's budget talks could get heated—and what happens next will shape how NYC pays its bills (and who feels it most).