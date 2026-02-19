Mayor Mamdani's budget plan puts Hochul in a tight spot
NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani just dropped his $127 billion budget plan (unveiled in February 2026)—and he's putting pressure on Governor Kathy Hochul.
He wants higher state income and corporate taxes for wealthy New Yorkers; if that doesn't happen, he says property taxes could jump 9.5%.
This is all to help close a $5 billion gap after already cutting down a much bigger shortfall.
Tensions rise as tax hike discussions heat up
Mamdani's plan would raise taxes on millionaires and big companies, but if Hochul says no, middle-class homeowners might get stuck with higher bills instead.
Some state legislative leaders have signaled openness to raising taxes on the wealthy and corporations, though lawmakers are unlikely to advance the proposal without Gov. Hochul's support,
while critics worry these moves could squeeze the middle class and push people out of the city.
With both sides digging in, this spring's budget talks could get heated—and what happens next will shape how NYC pays its bills (and who feels it most).