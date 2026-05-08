McKidd and Raver exit 'Grey's Anatomy' after season 22 finale
Entertainment
After the season 22 finale, longtime cast members Kevin McKidd (Owen Hunt) and Kim Raver (Teddy Altman) are officially leaving Grey's Anatomy.
McKidd called his time on the show a "huge chapter" and Raver called it a "true gift," while creator Shonda Rhimes said giving their characters a happy ending was both bittersweet and joyful.
Rhimes praises McKidd and Raver's legacy
Rhimes praised McKidd and Raver for leaving an "indelible mark" on the series.
The actors were deeply grateful and McKidd shared he's excited for new adventures ahead, closing out more than a decade of drama at Grey Sloan Memorial.