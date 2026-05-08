McKidd and Raver exit 'Grey's Anatomy' after season 22 finale Entertainment May 08, 2026

After the season 22 finale, longtime cast members Kevin McKidd (Owen Hunt) and Kim Raver (Teddy Altman) are officially leaving Grey's Anatomy.

McKidd called his time on the show a "huge chapter" and Raver called it a "true gift," while creator Shonda Rhimes said giving their characters a happy ending was both bittersweet and joyful.