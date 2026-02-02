Meera Jasmine joins Mohanlal in Tharun Moorthy's 'L366'
Meera Jasmine is officially joining Mohanlal in director Tharun Moorthy's new film, L366.
The announcement dropped on Instagram, where Moorthy wrote "Absolutely — her territory, no doubts. #L366," and Jasmine replied warmly, "To all the good times ahead."
Mohanlal also introduced his character as T.S. Lovelajan—"pure love in human form."
Filming is set to begin after a traditionalpooja at Vaikom Mahadeva Temple.
Crew and vibe of the film
L366 reunites the much-loved on-screen duo of Jasmine and Mohanlal, who previously worked together in films including Rasathanthram (2006) and Innathe Chintha Vishayam (2008), sparking excitement among fans who've missed their chemistry.
It also reunites director Moorthy and Mohanlal after their hit Thudarum.
With an action-comedy vibe and a strong crew (Ratheesh Ravi writing, Jakes Bejoy on music), this one's already got people talking.