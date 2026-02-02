Meera Jasmine joins Mohanlal in Tharun Moorthy's 'L366'

Crew and vibe of the film

L366 reunites the much-loved on-screen duo of Jasmine and Mohanlal, who previously worked together in films including Rasathanthram (2006) and Innathe Chintha Vishayam (2008), sparking excitement among fans who've missed their chemistry.

It also reunites director Moorthy and Mohanlal after their hit Thudarum.

With an action-comedy vibe and a strong crew (Ratheesh Ravi writing, Jakes Bejoy on music), this one's already got people talking.