Meerra Chopraa calls out Air India after missing flight
Entertainment
Actor Meerra Chopraa, who is a cousin of global star Priyanka Chopra, called out Air India after missing her domestic flight on February 16.
She shared on social media that the airline changed the boarding gate without any announcement or notification, and described the staff as unhelpful and unprofessional.
Air India responded to her claims
Air India responded by saying the gate change was due to operational reasons and claimed they had sent her a notification.
Chopraa disagreed, insisting she never received any message from them.
Even after Air India offered further help, she remained frustrated with their support.
The whole incident has sparked conversations online about how airlines communicate with passengers when things go wrong.