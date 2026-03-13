Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's 'Cookie Queens' set for theatrical release

Meghan's personal connection to the project

Meghan, a former Girl Scout herself, introduced the film at Sundance and shared how personal this project feels (her mom was even her troop leader).

She hopes Cookie Queens will spark real talk about the pressures young girls face today.

The doc also explores the massive $800 million cookie business and what it means for ambition and resilience.

Fun fact: Thin Mints are Meghan's favorite!