Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's 'Cookie Queens' set for theatrical release
Entertainment
Cookie Queens, a documentary executive-produced by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, is hitting US theaters this summer after its Sundance premiere.
The film, picked up by Roadside Attractions and directed by Alysa Nahmias, dives into the world of Girl Scouts of the USA during their famous cookie-selling season.
Meghan's personal connection to the project
Meghan, a former Girl Scout herself, introduced the film at Sundance and shared how personal this project feels (her mom was even her troop leader).
She hopes Cookie Queens will spark real talk about the pressures young girls face today.
The doc also explores the massive $800 million cookie business and what it means for ambition and resilience.
Fun fact: Thin Mints are Meghan's favorite!