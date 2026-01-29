'Melania' documentary gets hit with review-bombing before release

Backed by Amazon MGM Studios for $75 million, Melania follows her return to the White House during the 20 days leading up to Donald Trump 's 2025 inauguration. Melania reportedly earned $28 million for taking part. A private White House screening was held for 70 guests on January 24.

Where can you watch it?

After its Trump-Kennedy Center premiere, Melania hits theaters worldwide on January 30 and is expected to stream on Amazon Prime Video following its theatrical release.

Despite early backlash, expect plenty of buzz around this one thanks to its high-profile cast and controversial themes.