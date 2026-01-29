'Melania' documentary gets hit with review-bombing before release
The new Melania documentary, spotlighting First lady Melania Trump, is already stirring up controversy online.
Users on Letterboxd are flooding it with negative reviews—mainly calling out director Brett Ratner's past sexual assault allegations and the Trump family's politics.
The film premieres January 29 at the newly named Trump-Kennedy Center.
What's the film about?
Backed by Amazon MGM Studios for $75 million, Melania follows her return to the White House during the 20 days leading up to Donald Trump's 2025 inauguration.
Melania reportedly earned $28 million for taking part.
A private White House screening was held for 70 guests on January 24.
Where can you watch it?
After its Trump-Kennedy Center premiere, Melania hits theaters worldwide on January 30 and is expected to stream on Amazon Prime Video following its theatrical release.
Despite early backlash, expect plenty of buzz around this one thanks to its high-profile cast and controversial themes.