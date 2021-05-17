Home / News / Entertainment News / Miss Universe: Mexico's Andrea Meza wins, Miss India 3rd runner-up
Entertainment

Miss Universe: Mexico's Andrea Meza wins, Miss India 3rd runner-up

Written by
Shreya Mukherjee
Last updated on May 17, 2021, 12:49 pm
Miss Universe: Mexico's Andrea Meza wins, Miss India 3rd runner-up
Mexico's Andrea Meza crowned Miss Universe 2021

Mexico's Andrea Meza is the new Miss Universe. Defeating over 70 contestants, the 26-year-old impressed everyone at the 69th edition of the event with her honesty. India's hopes were high too, with contestant Adline Castelino advancing to the top five, but in the end, she became the third runner-up. This year, the event was held at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Florida.

In this article
Twitter Post

'The new Miss Universe is Mexico!!!!'

Information

Castelino was asked a crucial question in the final round

Castelino was the second participant after Meza to advance to the top five. This same order was followed while asking the final questions in the pageant. Tatyana Orozco, CEO of Arena Del Rio, was selected to deliver the 22-year-old's final round question. She was asked whether or not the countries should impose lockdown to prevent COVID-19 spread and risk the strain on the economy.

Twitter Post

This is what Miss India answered

Final round

'There's nothing more important than health of your loved ones'

A poised Castelino said she has witnessed how severe COVID-19's impact could be, given the current condition in India. "I've realized something very important," she said, adding, "there is nothing more important than the health of your loved ones." Urging the need to draw a line between economy and health, Castelino stressed that the "government should work hand in hand with the people."

Statement

She spoke on 'free speech and the right to protest'

This was followed by the final statement of the finalists. Miss India's statement dealt with the topic: "Free speech and the right to protest." The Kuwait-born model brought up the issue of women's protests while answering. She said despite protests held around the world through the years, inequality is still rampant. Crossing the time limit shortly, she pushed for healthy forms of protests.

Twitter Post

She went a little over the time limit

Details

Miss Myanmar's powerful way of highlighting her country's military coup

The pageant was held after a year's break, as it had to be stopped in 2020 because of the pandemic. Contestants utilized the stage to raise awareness about the COVID-19 crisis and political turmoil. For example, Myanmar's Thuzar Wint Lwin spoke against the military coup in her country. Holding a sign that read "Pray for Myanmar," she gave an insight into the ruthless killing.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Celebrating second anniversary of 'John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum'

Latest News

COVID-19: Virologist Shahid Jameel resigns from government's genome sequencing group

India

ASUS ZenFone 8 to debut in India as ASUS 8Z

Science

West Indies vs Australia: Cricket Australia announces preliminary squad

Sports

DRDO's anti-coronavirus drug: Its efficacy, price, and more queries answered

India

Scindia: India to have 200 crore vaccine doses by December

Politics

Latest Entertainment News

'The Underground Railroad' first impression: An unsettling take on slavery

Entertainment

'The Woman in the Window' review: Weird, nonsensical, mercurial thriller

Entertainment

'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' defeats 'Anupamaa,' takes TRP top-spot

Entertainment

Make way, Rakhi Sawant is now eyeing Hollywood!

Entertainment

'Oxygen' review: Netflix's sci-fi, single-location film is masterfully claustrophobic

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Related News

Sushmita Sen was always phenomenal, even when she was 18

Entertainment
Trending Topics