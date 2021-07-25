Michael B Jordan is producing a Black Superman project

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Jul 25, 2021, 11:59 am

Michael B Jordan is apparently producing a new version of Superman

Michael B Jordan is reportedly developing his own Black Superman project for HBO Max. According to a recent report, Jordan's production house Outlier Society has already hired a writer to work on the script. While it is not known whether the project will be a series or a movie, sources suggest, for now, the endeavor is being written as a limited series. Here's more.

Details

We don't know if Jordan will star in the movie

A Collider report suggests the Creed actor is confirmed to produce the project but nothing can be said about him leading the series. Notably, the upcoming work will focus on the Val-Zod incarnation of Superman. This development is in addition to the JJ Abrams-produced reboot of the DC superhero. As reported earlier, the Star Trek director has roped in Ta-Nehisi Coates as the writer.

Information

Abrams-produced project to cast Black actor as Clark Kent

Interestingly, Abrams is also producing a Black Superman for Warner Bros., and the story will follow the Kal-El/Clark Kent version of the Man of Steel. Although Kent is typically portrayed as white in the comics, the upcoming work aims to rebrand the character. Rumors were rife about Jordan leading this project, too, but the actor shot them down. And, now we might guess why.

Quote

Here's Jordan's reaction to speculations he's starring in Coates's project

"I appreciate people that think about me in that type of way for these roles," the Black Panther star had said, adding, "I don't really have anything more to kind of give on that, other than it's just flattering and I appreciate it."

Ponder

Why change race of white Superman when Black versions exist?

Jordan developing a separate Superman arc, based on an actual Black version of the character, might be the reason why he removed himself from the "racebending" Kal-El project. Also, it doesn't make sense for Warner Bros. to change the race of a character and present the rehashed version onscreen when Black Supermen (Calvin Ellis and Val-Zod) already exist.

Comics

Here's more on Val-Zod and Calvin Ellis

Now to give a backgrounder, Val-Zod is the second person to use the mantle of Superman. One of the last Kryptonians of his universe, his storyline is quite similar to Clark Kent's upbringing. Calvin Ellis, on the other hand, is a president of the United States along with being the Superman on his Earth. Now let's see how the base material gets utilized.